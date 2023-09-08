River Severn is singer Becky Hill's 'favourite of all time'

Becky Hill at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Talking to hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely of the street-dance group Diversity, the singer and songwriter expressed – rather enthusiastically – that the River Severn is her "favourite river of all time".

As part of a pop quiz, Jordan asked Becky and Perri: "What is the longest river in Britain?".

The singer excitedly screamed her response, confirming that her home town Bewdley sits on the river.

"It's my favourite river of all time," Becky responded, which amused Banjo, who replied, "you've got a favourite river of all time?"

Becky continued: "If you want me to spell it, it has an 'R' in it. It sounds like the number but it's spelt like the river!

"I've had some of my favourite memories along the River Severn."

She then asked the host: "Did you know this? Did you know I was from Bewdley which sits on the River Severn?"