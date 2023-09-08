Notification Settings

River Severn is singer Becky Hill's 'favourite of all time'

Becky Hill has spoken of her love for the River Severn that runs through her hometown of Bewdley on national radio.

Becky Hill at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Talking to hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely of the street-dance group Diversity, the singer and songwriter expressed – rather enthusiastically – that the River Severn is her "favourite river of all time".

As part of a pop quiz, Jordan asked Becky and Perri: "What is the longest river in Britain?".

The singer excitedly screamed her response, confirming that her home town Bewdley sits on the river.

"It's my favourite river of all time," Becky responded, which amused Banjo, who replied, "you've got a favourite river of all time?"

Becky continued: "If you want me to spell it, it has an 'R' in it. It sounds like the number but it's spelt like the river!

"I've had some of my favourite memories along the River Severn."

She then asked the host: "Did you know this? Did you know I was from Bewdley which sits on the River Severn?"

Banjo said he did not, but the shows producer was seemingly nodding her head – and was most likely responsible for the question.

