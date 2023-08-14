Yoga enthusiasts to take part in a unique workshop set among 140 monkeys at Trentham Monkey Forest

Serene Sunset Yoga to take place in Trentham's Monkey Forest this September

Trentham Monkey Forest has today announced its upcoming Serene Sunset Yoga Event, set to be held amidst the backdrop of the Monkey Forest on September 22.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the natural environment of the forest, which is home to 140 Barbary macaques.

The event aims to raise funds for the Primate Society of Great Britain (PSGB), Chances for Nature, and the Barbary Macaque Awareness and Conservation (BMAC) initiative.

By taking part in the event, visitors will be contributing directly to the protection and conservation of the world's endangered primates.

The yoga workshop will take place during twilight hours, commencing at 5:30 PM and visitors are given exclusive access to the Monkey Forest.

Sarah from Jakaranda Yoga, will lead people through a session suitable for practitioners of all levels, which includes monkey-themed practices for the occasion.

Participants are requested to bring their own yoga mats and a waiver agreement needs to be acknowledged before purchasing a ticket to ensure people have an understanding of the guidelines.

Attendees must be 16 years old or above to participate and only ticket-holders will be granted access to the event.

Each visitors will receive a complimentary fruit-infused tea to enjoy after the yoga session.