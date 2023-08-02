Beloved children's novel to be brought to life at Dudmaston Hall by open-air theatre company

Promo poster for The Secret Garden by Chapterhouse Theatre Company

Chapterhouse Theatre Company, based in Lincoln, will be stopping off at Dudmaston Hall, near Quatt, as they tour the UK with their production of The Secret Garden.

Visitors are invited to join Mary Lennox on her journey of discovery as she travels to her uncle’s house deep in the Yorkshire countryside, where unexpected friends and magical creatures help her unlock the mystery of the secret garden.

The much-loved story by children and adults will be brought to life with music and song, featuring an array of specially-designed creatures.

The performance will take place on Sunday, September 3 at 2.30pm until 4pm on the top terrace of the garden at Dudmaston Hall. It will take place in all weather so visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Established in 1999, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is a critically acclaimed theatre company and has been touring for more than twenty years.

Specialising in open air Shakespeare, Classical literature, and family shows, Chapterhouse has recently embarked on a new venture of outdoor music concerts featuring tributes to ABBA, Queen, and Elton John.