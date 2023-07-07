Spectacular giants of vintage power to delight the crowds at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s rally takes place at Onslow Park

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society’s 2023 Rally takes place at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury, during August Bank Holiday – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28 – when Shrewsbury Steam Rally organisers are showcasing more than 1,000 exciting exhibits.

The highly-entertaining range of attractions will include the wonderful spectacle of working steam engines and beautifully preserved classic vehicles from yesteryear, to delight visitors at the popular annual family event.

Throughout each day, spectators can enjoy moving convoys of historic commercial vehicles including buses and fire engines, vintage cycles, working horses, vintage tractors, pre-and post-World War II cars, classic motorcycles and perambulators.

The Main Arena is the centrepiece of the event, with the ‘Grand Parade of Steam’, set to nostalgic music and poetry – a memorable highlight of the event.

This year there will be a special Land Rover celebration, commemorating the heritage of this iconic brand and its 75th anniversary.

The rally covers 45 acres of beautiful parkland and hosts a variety of preserved commercial vehicles, that includes lorries, buses, fire engines and a large display of military vehicles.

The Olde Time Fair offers lots of fun, with steam-powered rides for all – accompanied by vintage fairground music.

Finally, there are some excellent miniature steam engines, a highly popular craft marquee and six acres of trade stands.

The Golden Age of Victorian Farming proves ever-popular, and pride of place is the Working Field which welcomes both pre-1940 and post-1940 tractors, and a team of beautiful shire horses, harvesting with reaper binders, chaff cutting and threshing box. They steal the show and people love them. More than 240 tractors of various marques (some static) will be on view on the showground. Visitors can take a step back in time, explore original farming skills, and literally live and breathe the past.

The family-friendly event provides some enjoyable entertainment with a full arena programme on both days, including the highly-popular and majestic cavalcade of showman’s engines, traction engines, steam rollers and steam cars.