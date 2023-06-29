Time to get into 'training' for Telford model railway event

Telford Steam Railway volunteer Dave Angell is involved in organising an event with much smaller trains

The volunteers at the Horsehay attraction are hosting a Model Railway and Collectables Exhibition at their base at Horsehay Village Hall, in Bridge Road.

It will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, July 30, and will feature an impressive 18 layouts, as well as displays plus trade support. There will be standard gauge and miniature train rides working scale model railways and gauges from N to G including modern and vintage manufacturers.

The event is taking place at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway. One ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.