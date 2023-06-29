Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Time to get into 'training' for Telford model railway event

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Train enthusiasts have more reasons to get up a head of steam and go to the Telford Steam Railway at the end of next month.

Telford Steam Railway volunteer Dave Angell is involved in organising an event with much smaller trains
Telford Steam Railway volunteer Dave Angell is involved in organising an event with much smaller trains

The volunteers at the Horsehay attraction are hosting a Model Railway and Collectables Exhibition at their base at Horsehay Village Hall, in Bridge Road.

It will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, July 30, and will feature an impressive 18 layouts, as well as displays plus trade support. There will be standard gauge and miniature train rides working scale model railways and gauges from N to G including modern and vintage manufacturers.

The event is taking place at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway. One ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.

Admission prices are set at £12 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for families.

Entertainment
Attractions
Telford entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News