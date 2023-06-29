Chance for your pooch to be crowned fastest sausage eater at Ludlow Dog Day

A pooch leaping into action at a previous Ludlow Dog Day

Hundreds of much loved but variably trained pooches are set to pull their owners to Stokesay Court on Sunday, July 23, for a range of more than 20 competitions, from the scruffiest mutt and waggiest tail to the fastest sausage eater.

It's being organised by Ludlow Rotary Club which has has been able to distribute more than £130,000 to a wide range of charity and community organisations in the local area over the years.

The crowds turned out for a previous Ludlow Dog Day

With new highlights alongside old favourites, this year’s event has been refreshed to appeal to all, say the organisers.

Held in the beautiful grounds of Stokesay Court, situated approximately six miles north of Ludlow and just off the A49 it is about fun for the whole family, particularly our furry friends.

There are have-a-go events including dog agility, flyball, hoopers, tricks and scent work, while gun dogs will be able to demonstrate their ability to retrieve... or not!

A dog agility test at a previous Ludlow Dog Day

Demonstrations throughout the day include past favourites such as the Paws for Thought Display Team and Bliss Gate Dog Obedience Team alongside new additions including All Positive Dog Services with hoopers, loose lead and learn a trick and Little Nippers Lurcher and Terrier Racing.

Admiring looks from the crowd to dogs taking part in a previous Ludlow Dog Day

As well as the doggy events, there will be plenty of stalls to enjoy whether selling dog and country related goods or pampering to human needs such as the food stalls, the drinks bar and the popular tea tent.

The club plans to use this year’s event to support Ludlow Rotary Cares, the club’s community grants scheme, as well as other deserving causes.