Celebrities are 'Banged Up' in Shrewsbury Prison for new TV show

Shrewsbury Prison was decomissioned in 2013

The celebrities - including EastEnders actor Sid Owen, comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal, Gogglebox star Marcus Luther, singer HRVY, former MP Neil Parish and Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens - took part in the documentary that has a working title of 'Banged-Up'.

During their time in the decommissioned prison, the celebrities were kept in cells, given jobs to undertake and were subject to body searches.

They were also attended to by real former prison guards and joined in their cells by real ex-cons, some of whom had previously served sentences for serious crimes.

Peter Hitchens, who wrote about his experience on the programme in his column on Sunday, said: "People such as me, soft and safe individuals who have lived far from evil and danger for most of their lives, were exposed to life behind bars in a frighteningly realistic way."

He said the programme was "no stage set" as the celebrities endured the harsh realities of real prison life.

The documentary was produced with the help of a former prison governor with 20 years experience at some of the UK’s most notorious jails and all participants lived according to current UK prison rules. The series is being produced by production company Shine.

Alisa Pomeroy, head of documentaries at Channel 4, said of the show: "This is the sort of television that Shine makes so brilliantly for C4, in the vein of precursors The Island and Hunted. Once again, they've constructed an immersive documentary precinct where real stories play out.

"We've always wanted to rig a prison with cameras at C4, and this series comes as close as possible, allowing us to explore some of the big questions about the UK prison system and whether it works.”

Executive producer Tim Whitwell added: “For the first time, we have rigged a prison to find out what really happens in the cells after bang up.

"This series aims to enthral and entertain, whilst kickstarting a national debate about crime and punishment.”