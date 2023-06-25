Visitors invited to watch as archaeologists return to Attingham's 'secret garden'

Archaeologists are returning for one last time to explore the remains of Attingham's 'secret garden'

As part of the national Festival of Archaeology, the professionals are returning to Attingham Park for a week in July to continue their explorations into the site's buried history.

Remains of an elaborate, neoclassical-style summerhouse were first discovered in 2018 during work to create new service routes. Three years later an ornamental pool was unearthed.

Last year, staff and volunteers discovered a second building, around double the size of the summerhouse, and a curving boundary wall.

The discoveries indicated the site was a former, private pleasure ground built in the early 1800s, and left abandoned by the middle of the century.

The archaeologists say the latest evidence uncovered is pointing toward the structure being built for use as a servant's building.

In 2022, Viviana Caroli, National Trust Archaeologist, said the dig provided the chance to tell the story of the working lives of people on the country estate.

She said: "We have so few historical documents about this site, so what's really exciting is that if this building is a service building, we can tell the stories of 'normal', working people.

"It shifts the attention towards all the people that made this possible, telling the hidden stories. That would be a nice story to tell."

This year will be the team's final year on the site, where they say they aim to enhance their understanding of the site and tell the stories of the people who lived and worked at Attingham 200 years ago.