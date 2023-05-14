The stress and fun of sketching Eurovision for Shropshire artist Dan Berry

Dan Berry created caricatures of musical acts as they performed

The #DrawEurovision trend sees artists create quick paintings and sketches of the acts as they perform onstage, with watercolours, pens and digital software all used to create their artworks.

Professional cartoonist and illustrator Dan Berry, from Shropshire, described the tradition as "challenging and stressful" but "a lot of fun".

"I think I was one of the instigators of the #draweurovision hashtag," Mr Berry said.

"I can't remember when it started, but I've been doing it for years now.

"It's a fun drawing challenge, trying to get each act drawn while they perform.

"It's challenging and stressful, but a lot of fun."

Among Mr Berry's artworks was a depiction of Loreen of Sweden - the winner of Eurovision 2023 - as Marvel's Wolverine in tribute to the long nails she wore in her performance.

Ned Hartley, a comic book writer from London who writes Bananaman for the Beano, took part alongside his wife and daughters.

"I started doing this because I showed my family (Mr Watson-Slorace's) drawings last year and we thought we'd all have a go at drawing this year," the 43-year-old told PA.

"My wife and daughters have been drawing along to the music and it has been a lot of fun.

"I think I enjoyed drawing Finland and Moldova the most, but it's all great.