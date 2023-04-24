Nick Malenko and Royston Blythe

The couple have run Royston Blythe salons in Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and London.

They have styled stars and celebrities including Katie Price and Katy Perry.

They have also featured on ITVBe's the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Announcing their decision to step back from styling, they told the BBC their 50 years in the business had been "fabulous, fantastic and flamboyant".

They said the secret to their success was "treating everyone the same... from billionaires to bingo players".