Britain's Got Talent singing sensation gives birth hours before audition airs

Singer Amy Lou brought the audience to their feet with her performance on Britain's Got Talent. (Image: ITV)

Amy Lou Smith, of Tipton, was 30 weeks pregnant when she belted out Beyonce's hit song 'Listen' back in a January audition when she wowed the audience and the judges, sailing through to the next round.

The 34-year-old, who studied at the University of Wolverhampton and already has a four-year-old son, gave birth to baby Aida on Saturday afternoon – only hours before the audition aired the hit ITV show.

She's shot to fame since Saturday after she brought the audience to their feet following her performance.

The British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry has also appealed to the singer, inviting her to take part in a celebratory NHS 75 year show.

The appeal said: "Shout out. Does anyone know this lady. She appeared on BGT this weekend. She was so humble and so so talented. We'd love to hire her fabulous voice to sing here - for an NHS 75 Anniversary event we want to do!"

Staff members at the Juicy Tubes Tanning Salon, in Tipton, where Amy works, took to social media to celebrate the double win and praise her powerful performance.

They posted: "Wow, wow, wow, Amy you are incredible. I thought that's it, Amy, your life has just been changed forever, the whole nation has just seen what everyone in Tipton already knows, how amazing you are.

"We are so, so proud of you, now's your time to shine like the star that you are, something tells me you're not going to be a sunbed shop receptionist for long. Massive congratulations on the safe arrival of Aida, she's perfect, what a weekend."

The singer and new mother also expressed her joy with the response she received following the performance.

A post on Amy Lou The Diva Show Facebook page read: "I want to thank every single person who has sent me beautiful comments, well wishes, and love and support for the birth of my new baby girl and my Britain's Got Talent audition Saturday night.

"I'm reading all your messages in-between my newborn baby cuddles. As you can imagine life is pretty crazy right now, but I am so thankful for you all. And I'll get back to you all when I'm out of the beautiful baby bubble that I'm currently in. Love you all very much."

Amy Lou wowed the audience and judges on the hit ITV show. Image: ITV

Judge Amanda Holden was especially moved by the singer's performance, saying: "The minute you started singing I was covered in goosebumps and I was just thinking you, baby, is probably just having a lovely little sleep in there and then she's gone 'on here we go'".

This year the contestants are competing for a cash prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family later this year.