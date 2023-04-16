Pregnant Tipton mother wows judges and audience on Britain's Got Talent

Amy Lou brought the audience to their feet with her performance on Britain's Got Talent (Image: ITV)

Amy Lou, who works in a sunbed shop and was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of the audition, received a standing ovation following her performance.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the 2023 series with judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell.

Amy's incredible performance earned her four yes votes and Simon admitted that he was her biggest fan. She of course sailed through to the next round.

While delivering his vote, Simon said: "By the way, my mum was from Birmingham so I am a Brummie."

Britain's Got Talent returned last night with a lineup of hopefuls, including 34-year-old Amy, who were determined to impress the judges.

Alesha said: “That was by far my favourite audition so far!”

Amanda added: “The moment you started singing I was covered in goosebumps. I was thinking your baby is probably having a lovely little sleep in there and the she’s gone ‘oh, here we go!’. You are a star.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest series continues Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.