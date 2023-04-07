Notification Settings

80s stars Go West announced as headline act at Shrewsbury Flower Show

By David TooleyShrewsburyMusicPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A band who had a string of hits in the 1980s has been announced as the headline act for Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Pete Cox and Richard Drummie of Go West in action in 2016
Go West, who had hits including We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don't Look Down will be the headline act on Saturday evening at the flower show.

Organisers announced the news on social media and they say they can't wait for the summer event.

They said: "Announcing Saturday evening's headline act, which will be Go West and we can't wait!

"Their debut single We Close Our Eyes was released in 1985, it reached number 4 in the UK charts and became a top 10 hit in the USA.

"The success of We Close Our Eyes was followed by three other top 10 hits – Call Me, Goodbye Girl and Don’t Look Down."

Shrewsbury Flower Show will be held in August in The Quarry.

For more information see shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets-2023

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

