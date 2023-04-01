Film Talk: Looking Back – Returning to Neverland with Hook

Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams in 1991's Hook

As an eager four-year-old, I waddled up the steps of our local Odeon to watch this 1991 classic with my mum and dad, and now, over 30 years since its release, its magic has never left me.

Second star to the right, and straight on ‘til morning – let’s do this...

A swashbuckling adventure that dreams have been woven from for three decades, Hook gave us an intriguing follow up to the classic Peter Pan story. With all the staple elements – from the crocodile to the sleaziest sleaze of the seven seas, Captain James Hook himself – this new Neverland yarn was based around an obvious yet brilliant twist for J.M Barrie’s boy who never grew up... what if one day, he did?

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by James V. Hart and Malia Scotch Marmo, this truly spellbinding flick stars the late Robin Williams as Peter Banning / Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Hook, Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell, Bob Hoskins as Mr Smee and Dame Maggie Smith as ‘Granny’ Wendy.

Focusing on an adult Peter who has forgotten all about his childhood, Hook sees the ever-masterful Williams give an ingenious portrayal of how the boy who was the personification of imagination grew up to be a workaholic lawyer, and one who struggles to reconnect with his fantastical past even when his children’s fate depends on it.

With an intriguing premise and a phenomenally talented cast, this one had the potential to dazzle audiences magnificently. But would it live up to its potential?..

Peter Pan – having donned the surname of his adoptive parents, Banning – has grown up to be a cut-throat merger and acquisitions lawyer.

Far from the daring child who once led the Lost Boys against the evil pirates of Neverland, Peter has no memory at all of the adventures of youth, and now fights his battles across a conference table.

Living a work-driven life in San Francisco with his wife Moira (Caroline Goodall) and his children Jack (Charlie Korsmo) and Maggie (Amber Scott), Peter reluctantly agrees to join his family on a Christmas trip to London to visit Moira’s grandmother, none other than Wendy Darling.

As Peter and Moira accompany Granny Wendy to a banquet in her honour, young Jack and Maggie are left at home with Wendy’s lodger – and, secretly, former Lost Boy – Toodles (Arthur Malet). However, while the grown-ups are out, the unthinkable happens, and the children are abducted.

When the evidence points to the hand of an old enemy from his past being at work, a sceptical Peter is pushed by Granny Wendy to remember who he truly is, and find a way to save the little ones.

With the help of his old friend and sidekick Tinker Bell, Peter is transported back to Neverland, where he must learn once again to fly, fight and crow, if he is to rescue his children and defeat his nemesis, the one-and-only Captain James Hook...

Released in December 1991, Hook was met with mixed reviews from critics, though many – quite rightly – praised the stunning performances of the cast, particularly those of Williams and Hoffman. Though its box office take was lower than expected, Hook was still a commercial success and was also nominated in five categories at the 64th Academy Awards.

Though Steven Spielberg reportedly later confessed to be disappointed with the film, Hook has gained a powerful cult following since its release – namely, I suspect, among those who, like me, find its magic irresistible.