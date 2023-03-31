Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to visit beautiful Walcot Hall for one day Easter Extravaganza next week

By David TooleyBishop's CastleAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

A Georgian country house in south Shropshire will be opening its doors for an Easter Extravaganza next week.

Walcot Hall
Walcot Hall

Walcot Hall, at Lydbury North, is a family home as well as being a top wedding venue in the county but its business is not exclusively weddings.

The country estate near Bishop's Castle will be welcoming visitors to its Easter extravaganza on Wednesday, April 5, where they have organised an Easter trail in the gardens, with games, refreshments, and crafts.

A spokesman for Walcot Hall said: "Next week Shropshire’s beautiful country estate Walcot Hall, are opening their doors to their Easter Extravaganza on Wednesday April 5

"The team have created a magical Easter trail through their historic arboretum and hosting a fun array of crafts and games for all the family throughout the day from 10am-3pm."

Tickets are £5 per child (under 2s are free) and tickets can be booked at walcothallevents.com/events/p/eastertrail

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
South Shropshire entertainment
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News