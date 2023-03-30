Next Digbeth Dining Club venues confirmed as latest tour dates announced

Digbeth Dining Club will be bringing street food and drink to different venues across the region

The organisers behind Digbeth Dining Club have announced their Summer Tour of 2023, with more than 30 events confirmed to take place throughout the spring and summer.

Proclaimed by the brand as their biggest summer to date, the extensive run of food-centric gatherings will take place in parks and halls, starting at the Sandwell Paddock on April 22.

Other events will take place at Victoria Park in Stafford, Himley Hall in Himley, West Park in Wolverhampton. Beacon Park in Lichfield, Village Hall in Codsall and the Courtyard in Sandwell, with many venues hosting at least two events.

Founded in 2012, Digbeth Dining Club are multi award-winning events and venue operators who have transformed the Midlands food landscape by turning some of the Midlands most unique venues, into vibrant, street-food destinations.

Digbeth Dining Club works with a pool of the best food traders around the UK. Every trader is vetted and trialled to ensure that customers and clients not only get a wide range of options to choose from, but at an affordable price too.