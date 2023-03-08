South Shropshire church set to reverberate to the sounds of Dvořák and Schubert

Soprano Caroline Clarke

The 80 strong Marches Choir of Bishop’s Castle, the Marches Sinfonia, and Cantorion Aberteifi from Cardigan, West Wales, will take to the concert platform for their Spring Concert.

A spokesman for the event said: "They will present a feast of choral music from composers of the late 19th Century, with a Czech - Germanic flavour that will delight audiences with a taste for rich, sonorous harmonies and deeply moving melodic beauty."

The featured work will be by Antonin Dvořák.

"With the inclusion of Czech folk song and modes, Dvořák’s Mass captures the essence of the familiar movements and employs a startling variety of harmonic variety in the sometimes unconventional but effective chords and key changes.

"There are some lovely solo sections within the work which will be performed by Caroline Clarke and selected choir members.

"Dvořák poured heart and soul into this music and the result is two perfectly crafted works which will both move and thrill the listener.

"Schubert's Mass in G is a beautiful work, never ostentatious but melodic and devotional in style. Schubert was a highly gifted lyrical composer with an exquisite sense of melody and drama, both of which are displayed in this short mass - a choral gem."

The venue is St John’s Church, Bishops Castle, SY9 5AF, with the concert starting at 7.30pm.