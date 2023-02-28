Guitar Show proves to be a rocking headline act in Birmingham

The Guitar Show

With stalls aplenty from some of the big names in the guitar world it was a paradise for those obsessed with all things six string – or four string for that matter. Bassists are not be forgotten, of course.

Usually held at New Bingley Hall the event had to have a change of venue this year after that venue was destroyed in a fire in September last year.

The show's new home at Cranmore Park in Solihull meant a taxi ride from the train station for most but provided a good base and those in attendance could wander around the main hall, acoustic room and live stage area with the catering serving up some fine curries too - almost as good as the guitars.

Special mention to Irene Ketikidi on the Reverb Live Stage who gave a wonderful performance for the crowd on Saturday. It was great to see a female hero on stage, particularly for my guitar-playing daughter too.

There was also a familiar and friendly face in YouTube personality 'Danish Pete' from Andertons TV. He was mingling on the day in the main hall and seemed happy to chat to players and answered questions from the audience in his master-class too.

The weekend's event also gave Marshall the opportunity to relaunch some of their best-known guitar effects pedals with a very cool retro look. Alas I couldn't afford to snap up one of the Bluesbreaker or Guv'nor pedals this year and had to make do with a new strap and a capo.

All of the exhibitors we spoke to were knowledgeable and happy to have a chat - be it the boutique pedal makers, the luthiers or the reps from the big names in rock. There was an even a stand that appeared to be giving some kind of ear examination to those brave enough to have their ear drums up on the big screen for all to see.