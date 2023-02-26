Fearless fundraisers brave the flames for a Shropshire charity

Photo: Severn Hospice/ Birgitta Zoutman Photography

Family and friends cheered on from the sidelines as 60 walkers took on the fire walk – stepping over a line of hot coals at Albrighton Hall Hotel on Saturday night in aid of Severn Hospice.

Fire-walking is the act of walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones and has been practised by people and cultures in all parts of the world. The earliest known reference dates to Iron Age India, in around 1,200BC.

Jessica Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said: “Fire Walk 2023 was a roaring success and we’ve received some fantastic feedback.

“So many people have said what a brilliant time they had and how much they had enjoyed it, even if a few of them were a little apprehensive beforehand.

“UK Firewalk was amazing organising it and dousing everyone’s fears and thanks too to the Albrighton Hall Hotel for letting us hold it in their beautiful gardens.

“But the biggest thanks go to our supporters, who, so far, have already raised a staggering £20,000-plus by facing their fears and hotfooting it across the red-hot burning coals.

“Their kindness and generosity enable us to be there for thousands of local people, living with incurable illness, when they need us most.”

To a soundtrack of suitably fire-themed songs, the fundraisers walked, danced and woop-ed their way across the bed of embers specially prepared by UK Firewalk.

Not happy with doing it once, many re-joined the queue to walk for a second, third and even fourth time.

All proceeds will go towards caring for families living across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin who are living with an incurable illness.