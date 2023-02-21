Batter up! Blists Hill serves up a pancake flipping competition

Staff at Blists Hill are preparing for a pancake flipping competition

Staff at Blists Hill Victorian Town have been preparing for their yearly contest that invites visitors to join the townsfolk in a celebration of the Shrove Tuesday tradition.

The competitor who is able to toss their pancake the most times in a minute without dropping it will be crowned the museums Champion Flipper 2023.

Shrove Tuesday is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter, was traditionally a time of fasting. The last opportunity to use up eggs, milk and fats before the fast began, Pancake Day was born.

The pancake has a very long history and featured in cookery books as far back as the 15th century.

The tradition of tossing or flipping them is almost as old, as demonstrated in the 1619 text, Pasquil’s Palin: “And every man and maide doe take their turne, And tosse their Pancakes up for feare they burne."

The test of the cook’s nerve - and the strength of their forearms - is a long and beloved tradition continuing around the world today.