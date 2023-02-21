Baritone will be singing at the King's coronation before heading to Shropshire

Roderick Williams OBE

Roderick Williams OBE's appearance at Whittington Music Festival in May is expected to be a huge boost for the event which was on the brink of not happening over Christmas.

A spokesman for the music festival said: "Festival trustees were delighted to hear the announcement yesterday that Roderick Williams OBE, who is singing at Whittington Music Festival in May, will be one of three soloists to perform during the coronation service for King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023.

"Roderick will sing alongside bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and soprano Pretty Yende with a specially assembled coronation orchestra conducted by Sir Anthony Pappano. In addition to his performance as a soloist, Roderick is also one of 10 British composers who have been commissioned to write music for the service."

Mr Williams said he found it difficult to describe the honour.

He said: “It is hard to put into words how excited and honoured I am to have been chosen both to sing at His Majesty’s Coronation and also to contribute a brand new piece of music.

“To be a part of this historic occasion is humbling and awe-inspiring.

His Majesty’s love of the arts and music in particular is of huge importance to all of us in this profession and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase British music-making in this most magnificent setting. I look forward to playing my part in this great celebration.”

Just two weeks after the coronation, Roderick is coming to Shropshire to perform in two concerts at the Whittington Music Festival on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.

A festival trustee said: "We knew this year’s festival was going to be an extraordinary one, with a terrific programme of music planned. With the news of Roderick Williams’ royal engagement, we expect tickets will sell out very quickly”.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday February 22, online https://www.whittingtonmusicfestival.org.uk/booking-information/ and from Rowanthorn in Oswestry and Whittington Post Office. Anyone under the age of 26 is admitted free of charge to all the festival concerts but will need to book a ticket in advance.

