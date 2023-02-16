Award-winning Coronation Street star heads for part in Shrewsbury play

ss

Katie McGlynn is best known for playing Sinead Tinker over seven years in ITV's Coronation Street, for which she won Best Serial Drama Performance at the 2020 National Television Awards.

She will be joining the cast of Peter James's Wish You Were Dead just in time for her to appear at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn in May.

Katie has also played the regular role as Jodie 'Scout' Allen in Waterloo Road, and, more recently, Becky Quentin in Hollyoaks.

She has also appeared in Moving On, Leonardo and The Syndicate.

In 2021 she competed for the coveted glitterball trophy in series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Gorka Marquez.

But the appearance on stage will be her first experience of treading the boards.

She will be taking over the role of Cleo Morey from Giovanna Fletcher, who will be performing the role on tour from February 16 through to April 29. She will start off her run at the Leeds: Grand Theatre.

Then she will be heading to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from May 8 to 13 as part of a national tour.

Katie said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast.

"I’m really looking forward to visiting theatres all over the country, witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

She will be joining other star cast members, George Rainsford (Casualty, Holby City, Call The Midwife) as DSI Roy Grace and Clive Mantle (Game of Thrones, The Vicar of Dibley, Sherlock, Casualty) as Curtis.

Other cast members include Rebecca McKinnis, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Alex Stedman and Gemma Stroyan and Leon Stewart will reprise his role as DS Glenn Branson, having previously starred in another Peter James stage adaptation, Looking Good Dead. The understudies are Lizzie Grace, Jayda Kariuki and Christopher Killik.

Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays and the critically acclaimed smash-hit primetime ITV series 'Grace', which are all based on the best-selling novels by the UK's number one crime author Peter James. This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels - making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Peter James is a number one bestselling author of crime and thriller novels and the creator of the much loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

He has topped the Sunday Times bestseller list 19 times and has achieved global book sales of over 21 million copies which have been translated into 37 languages.

Wish You Were Dead starts its run at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on Thursday (February 16).