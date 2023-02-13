Notification Settings

Pop band East 17 set to bring the hits to Shropshire border gig

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

Sounds of the 90s will be reverberating at a venue close to south Shropshire later this year when pop band East 17 makes a visit.

East 17's ever present Terry Coldwell
The Stay Another Day popsters, all grown up now since their boy band heyday in the 1990s, will be appearing at the Regal, Tenbury Wells, on Saturday October 7, 2023.

East 17 was created by Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell in 1991.

They've undergone multiple lineup changes since them with Coldwell the only constant member. Coldwell lines up with Joe Livermore Robbie Craig.

But the hits remain and fans can sway along to Stay Another Day, House of Love, It's Alright and If Ever.

Stay Another Day was the UK Christmas number one in 1994.

They will be supported by Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mel Day.

For ticket details visit regaltenbury.co.uk/events/east17-with-mel-day-support

Entertainment
Music
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

