Valentine's Ale is sure to be massacred at Shropshire beer festival

Head Brewer Cody Palin and MD Gary Walters

Ludlow Brewery will be hosting its 11th annual Valentine's Ale Massacre next Saturday.

More than 20 craft beers, real ales and ciders will be available to sample. Visitors will be asked to rate the beers and pick their favourites.

The line-up on the pumps includes guest beers from breweries all over the country.

Local street food vendors will be popping up at the front of the taproom in the afternoons for those who fancy a bite to eat with their beer.

Bunto Street Kitchen will be providing a Korean style barbecue on Friday and Sunday, and the Pizza Girls will be cooking wood-fired pizzas on the Saturday.

The three-day event is open on Friday, February 10, from 11am-6pm, Saturday, 10am-5pm, and on Sunday, 12pm-5pm.

Entry is free in the daytime.

Two ticketed evening events, a Ludlow Fringe comedy night, and an 80s night organised by the brewery, have sold out.