"If you love middle aged women, this is the Shrewsbury comedy show for you!"

Lucy Porter

A spokesman for Lucy, who will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on March 4, said: "A journalist once described Lucy’s comedy as “middle-aged, middle-class and middle-of-the-road”, we’re not sure he intended it as a compliment, but have to admit he was spot on.

"This is comedy for middle aged women and anyone who loves them.

"If you want to find out what your mum, your wife or your eccentric aunties are really thinking, this is the show for you."

Wake-Up Call is described by Lucy's promotional team as a show about revelations, realisations and epiphanies - both large and small.

Subjects covered include: Bin collection schedules, the novels of Jean Rhys, cats, school fair booze tombolas, the Scottish Enlightenment, pressure washers and Huel.

A spokesman said: "The show takes its inspiration from the unwanted Wake Up Calls we all receive in life.

"Like a really good episode of Casualty, this show starts with a medical emergency, and then expands to talk about anxiety, grief, love, loss, shame and regret, with a bit of sauciness thrown in for the dads.

"Lucy’s friends are crumbling around her amid the pressures of young children, elderly parents, and the depredations of age.

"Since Lucy’s midlife crisis has been chronic rather than acute - it started when she was about 25 and just won’t quit - she’s been dispensing tips on what to do when you realise all your achievements are meaningless, and that life is just one long banquet of disappointments on the way to the sweet release of death."

Lucy is a regular face on our television screens, both with her acting work and her many appearances on some of the UK’s most beloved panel shows.

She’s appeared on QI, Mock The Week, Have I Got News for You, and Would I Lie to You.

Lucy’s acting work includes her recent stint in BBC1’s Eastenders as well as the phenomenally successful stage version of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest in Edinburgh and London, and she also has some good stories about being the reluctant star of a Japanese cartoon series.

Lucy’s dulcet tones are regularly heard on BBC Radio 4. She’s starred in her own series “In the Family Way” and is a regular voice on The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Unbelievable Truth and Just a Minute.