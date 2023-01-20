Tickets for Rag 'n' Bone Man gig at Ludlow Castle go on general sale today

Rag'n'Bone Man at Forest Live. Photo: Dave Cox

Ticket sales on Wednesday and Thursday for the show on Thursday July 20 were limited to the SY7 SY8 and HR6 areas and were snapped up by the end of the day.

The concert is part of the Within The Walls series and will see award winning British songwriter Rag 'n' Bone Man take to the stage in the outer bailey of the castle.

The internationally renowned star - known to his parents as Rory Graham - began his rise to fame in 2016 with the release of his debut single ‘Human’ which showcased a characteristic blend of traditional blues and hip hop and introduced fans worldwide to his powerfully deep baritone voice.

In 2017, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with fans and critics alike following the record-breaking release of his 4x platinum #1 debut album of the same name ‘Human’ which became the decade's fastest-selling debut album by a British male artist, landing a plethora of international accolades, and a third BRIT Award for ‘Best single of the Year, with the title track in 2018.

Following the release of ‘Human’ Rag’n’Bone Man has continued to grow and sell out tours around the globe, collaborating with international artists including Gorillaz, Calvin Harris and most recently with Pink, who joined him on the stunning single ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ from his latest album ‘Life By Misadventure’. ​ Released in May 2021, the album rocketed straight to the top of the UK Album charts, earning him a second UK Number 1 Album and spending 7 weeks in the Top 10.

Rag’n’Bone Man’ is one of the country’s most successful artists and the promise of seeing him perform singles such as ‘All You Ever Wanted’, ‘Alone’ and ‘Crossfire’, full of energy and new purpose, coupled with huge long-standing classics like ‘Human’ and ‘Skin’ in the stunning grounds of the magnificent Medieval Warwick Castle, promises to be an unmissable and truly unforgettable night to remember.

It is the the third announcement of a series of shows to take place within the castle walls in Summer 2023. The others, Bastille and the Kaiser Chiefs have both sold out.