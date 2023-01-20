Notification Settings

There's so much going on in Loppington

By David Tooley

A small village hall in north Shropshire is organising a generous offer of live music concerts, comedy shows, parties, social events and film nights.

Loppington village hall
Loppington village hall

The programme for Loppington Village Hall, which is about three miles west of Wem, has been published for the next six weeks.

Events include a Flicks in the Sticks showing of Elvis (2022) on Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30pm.

This will be followed by live music from Irish folk rock band The Endings on Saturday February 18, at 7.00 pm.

Its back to Flicks in the Sticks again on Tuesday, February 28 with the film Fisherman's Friends: One and All (2022) at 7:30pm.

Then on Saturday, March 4 it is back to live music with Let There B DC at 7pm.

For more information visit: https://www.loppingtonvillagehall.co.uk/coming-soon-loppington-village-hall or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/loppingtonvillagehall/events

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

