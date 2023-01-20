Notification Settings

Punmaster bringing his comedy show to Tenbury Wells

By David Tooley

Top-rated snarky punster Gary Delaney will be bringing his Gary in Punderland show to Tenbury Wells in the Spring.

Gary Delaney
Organisers at the Regal at Tenbury Wells say they expect tickets to sell fast for the Gary in Punderland show from 8pm to 9.50pm on Saturday April 8.

Tickets are now on sale for friends and ambassadors of the theatre in Teme Street. They will go on general release from 10am on Monday, January 23.

A spokesman for the Regal said: "We are very lucky at the Regal to have Gary Delaney joining us live on stage!

"We expect this show to sell fast, so get tickets as soon as you can!"

They add: "Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world - star of Live at the Apollo and sell-out sensation Gary Delaney is back!

"One of the most sought after joke writers in the country and longstanding Mock the Week special guest, Gary has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a brand new show with hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft. If you’re hunting for snark, Gary’s got it covered!"

This event is for those aged 16 and above.

Ticketing details here: https://www.regaltenbury.co.uk/events/gary-delaney-gary-in-punderland

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

