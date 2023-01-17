YouTube prankster claims credit for 'sex noises' in BBC studio at Molineux

Gary Lineker had to talk over the 'sex noises' in the BBC studio at Molineux. Photo: BBC

Presenter Gary Lineker was forced to apologise for the noises that could be heard in the studio at Molineux whenever he or pundits Paul Ince or Danny Murphy were speaking. The trio were presenting build up coverage to Wolves' third round replay at home to Liverpool.

The sounds could be heard for around five minutes.

When it first occurred, a puzzled-looking Lineker said: "I don't know who's making that noise," before speaking to commentator Alan Shearer.

"Alan, it's toasty in this studio, it's a bit noisy as well. I don't know if someone is sending something on somebody's phone, I think it's a joke, don't know if you heard it at home," he continued.

The BBC crew continued their pre-match coverage as the noise continued to be heard until the teams walked out and they switched to the commentary team.

Afterwards, Lineker tweeted to say the team had found what was causing the noises, posting a photo of a mobile phone that was taped to part of the broadcaster's set.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

YouTuber Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo, who has 174,000 followers, was live streaming during the incident, claiming he had set up a phone with a "loud sex noise" in the BBC studio at Molineux.

He then claimed to repeatedly ring the phone and laugh each time it's heard on the TV.

Jarvo 69 describes himself as the "greatest prankster of all time" on his YouTube channel.

YouTube prankster Jarvo 69 has claimed credit for the stunt

Real name Daniel Jarvis, last year he received a suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of aggravated trespass by invading the pitch at The Oval during England's Test match with India in the summer of 2021.

After making his way onto the cricket field in south London, Jarvis attempted to bowl at one England batter but went on to collide with Jonny Bairstow.

He denied he had intended to disrupt the match and claimed he made his videos for the “people’s pleasure” and had received “positive” feedback on them.

“I get loads of people saying they have got mental health and my videos make them happy,” he told Croydon Magistrates' Court.

He told the court he “accidentally” made contact with an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end of the pitch, admitting “I can’t remember the man’s name.”

But passing sentence on Wednesday, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said Jarvis’ culpability was “extremely high” and found he had “deliberately set out to disrupt a high-profile sporting event.”

“Players and sporting officials do not know whether a person crossing the boundary is intent on doing them physical harm,” he said.

Jarvis was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years. He was also banned from attending any venue where a sporting fixture is being held in England and Wales for two years, from travelling abroad for 12 months and made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Just seconds into the match, the floodlights also went out at Molineux as the stadium was briefly hit by a power cut second into the match, just as Wolves were launching their first attack of the game.

National Grid warned that parts of the city, and Walsall, were affected.

A spokesman for the company said: "Apologies, we are aware of a fault affecting #Walsall #Wolverhampton and are estimating to have the power restored by 8pm.