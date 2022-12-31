Just days left to save a Shropshire music festival after organisers dealt devastating funding blow

Picture: Whittington Music Festival

A decision by the Arts Council to reject Whittington Music Festival's bid for funding means that the organisers have to hope they can rely on local support before January 5 to save the 2023 event.

They also say there is a possibility that the event might never happen again.

A spokesman for the festival said: "The Arts Council’s cuts have struck closer to home than the much publicised cuts to English National Opera and others.

"It has now rejected Whittington Music Festival’s application for funding too. This means that, without additional financial support, the festival will not happen in 2023 and possibly never again, so the trustees are asking for help from the community."

A festival trustee said donations to the cause have already been pouring in.

A festival trustee said: “The deadline to raise funds to ensure the festival can go ahead in May 2023 is January 5 - so time is of the essence”.

"In just the past few days donations and Friend applications have poured in, totalling approximately half of what the trustees had hoped to receive from the Arts Council."

Oswestry School and Richard Burbidge are signed up as sponsors, and any other local companies who would be interested in supporting the festival by becoming a sponsor can get in touch by emailing Rob Greaves, chair of the trustees, at info@whittingtonmusicfestival.org.uk.

Whittington Music Festival is not only a series of concerts by outstanding musicians, but also an important community project.

Children and young people under the age of 26 are admitted free of charge to all the festival concerts.

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards, a 19 year old classical singer from the village of Whittington, has been involved with Whittington Music Festival for 10 years and is a prime example of how the festival supports local youngsters.

Kizzy attended workshops and performed on violin with the Young Musicians for several years. Now a student at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, Kizzy returned home to sing as one of the professional musicians for the first time this year and is booked again for 2023.

Kizzy said: “It was a privilege to make my professional solo debut at the Whittington Music Festival last year. I was so lucky to receive a masterclass from the incredible tenor Mark Padmore, as well as performing in three of the concerts. I really hope next year’s festival can go ahead as Sophia Rahman, our Artistic Director, has put together a very exciting programme, including film music in the Bach to Bollywood concert. It will also be such an honour to sing in the same concerts as Roderick Williams.”