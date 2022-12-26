Biggest Shropshire Kids Festival to return with 'a year's worth of entertainment' at the International Centre

Shropshire's original kid's festival is set to return to the International Centre in 2023

The Shropshire Festivals' team will be bringing the Kids Festival to Telford International Centre during the February half term next year.

Normally held across three halls, this year’s festival will expand into a fourth hall dedicated to children under five.

Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals, described what to expect from next year's festival, saying: “Imagine cramming a year’s worth of family days out in to a day at the International Centre. That is what we are trying to create with Shropshire Kids Festival.

"From inflatable craziness to petting animals, and hands-on Stem activities to dancing in a disco, we aim to have it all.

"Everything is included in the admission price, so there will be unlimited use of all the activities.

“With two kids of my own I understand what both kids and parents are looking for in a day out, and Shropshire Kids Festival is the answer.

"We aim to bring unlimited fun, broadening horizons with new experiences, and not having to worry about paying for every activity the kids want to try.

"And when it all gets too much, the grown-ups can chill out in our adult creche.”

The festival appeals to children and young people up to the age of 12, with activities such as nerf wars, boxing, large inflatables, animals, arts and crafts, a silent disco and more.

Organisers are also increasing the size of the popular foam party, and recommend bringing a towel and change of clothes.

Aside from professional face painting, every activity will be included in the ticket price.

Local author, Donna David, will be reading at the event. Her books include ‘Oh No, Bobo!’ ‘Trains, Trains, Trains’ and ‘Farmer Llama’.

The festival has designated baby changing and breastfeeding areas, plus a quiet zone for kids with additional support needs.

Beth added: “The entire festival is indoors, so come rain or shine during February half term, you can enjoy an unforgettable day out."

