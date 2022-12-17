Notification Settings

Vintage Christmas crackers found in attic delight Bridgnorth antiques expert

By Sue AustinBridgnorth

A set of vintage Christmas crackers are on sale at a Bridgnorth antiques centre and are just waiting to be pulled.

The crackers, more than half a century old, will bring back memories for the older generation – from the style to the porcelain surprises inside.

The box of eight Tom Smith ‘Animates The World of Survival’ crackers date from the 1960s and are available at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

Each cracker contains a party hat, motto and a Wade porcelain miniature animal – popular collectables in their own right.

They are still in their original box. the centre owner said.

“These crackers were found in someone’s attic, probably put away years ago with the decorations, and they are in perfect condition,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

“We have never seen vintage crackers like these before.

"They are certainly attracting a lot of interest from potential buyers – they are almost certainly the oldest crackers in town that have never been pulled."

The crackers are priced at £22.

The Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, is open seven days a week, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

