Film Talk: Looking Back – On the air and unaware with The Truman Show

Laura Linney and Jim Carrey in The Truman Show

Directed by Peter Weir, 1998’s The Truman Show is a masterpiece of psychological comedy-drama and one of Jim Carrey’s finest ever flicks. Produced by Scott Rudin, Andrew Niccol, Edward S Feldman, and Adam Schroeder, the film stars Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man who grew up living an ordinary life that – unbeknownst to him – takes place on a large set populated by actors for a television show about him.

The Truman Show had its genesis in a speculative script by Niccol, inspired by a 1989 episode of The Twilight Zone. Unlike the finished product, it was more of a science-fiction thriller, with the story set in New York city. Scott Rudin purchased the script and set up production at Paramount Pictures, and Brian De Palma was in fact due to direct before Weir signed, making the film for $60 million – $20 million less than the original estimate. The majority of filming took place at Seaside, Florida, a master-planned community located in the Florida Panhandle.

With additional roles performed by Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, Holland Taylor, Ed Harris, Paul Giamatti and Brian Delate, The Truman Show was packed to the rafters with acting talent. Yet with the nature of the plot depending so much on the performance of its leading man, it was for Carrey to give the performance of a lifetime and ensure that the flick brought home those box office returns. Weir and the production team waited with bated breath...

Truman Burbank is a normal guy, living an uncomplicated life in a quiet town. An insurance company desk clerk, he has a happy wife (Linney), and a contented best pal (Emmerich).

However, Truman’s reality is not what it appears. In truth, he was an unwanted pregnancy adopted by a reckless TV producer named Christof (Harris) and has unknowingly been forced to live his life in a manufactured world with his every movement broadcast for TV entertainment.

Everyone Truman has ever met is an actor with an earpiece, and every relationship in his world a lie. Now however – and after nearly 30 years – events begin to make Truman suspicious, and Christof’s carefully created charade starts to crumble. Will the secret of his life be revealed to the show’s unwitting lead, and will Truman have the strength to comprehend the world-breaking revelation that for three decades he has unknowingly been the planet’s biggest TV star?

A financial success that debuted to critical acclaim, The Truman Show deservedly earned numerous nominations at the Oscars and the Golden Globes and picked up three BAFTAs.

For years, this provocative and intelligent film has been analysed as an exploration of simulated reality, existentialism, surveillance, religion, metaphilosophy, privacy and reality television, and continues to be a celebrated favourite among the film community.

With great supporting turns from Linney and Harris in particular, the background tapestry of The Truman Show was woven well to allow Jim Carrey to shine atop it, and shine he did.