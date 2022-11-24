Wolves fans visit Qatari millionaire's mansion after striking up 'surreal' World Cup friendship

Jassa Dehal with the Qatari millionaire

The businessman, named Omar, made a beeline for Jassa Dehal when he spotted his Wolves shirt in a hotel bar in Doha.

He went on to treat them to food and drinks not allowing them to pay, and after striking up a friendship over football, he sent a driver to pick them up from their hotel the next day to take them to his incredible mansion.

Jassa Dehal, from Wolverhampton pictured with two Qatari locals

Speaking about the surreal experience of meeting the Qatari businessman, Jassa Dehal, owner Dehal meats & poultry in Wolverhampton, said: "What happened was simply amazing.

"You cannot even dream what happened to us.

"I'm here in Qatar with my friends from West Brom and London and family from New Zealand, and we were sitting in the bar of our hotel having a drink where the man from Qatar noticed my Wolves shirt and we started talking about football, Wolves, Raul Jimenez and he said he is a Manchester United fan.

"He was such a nice, hospitable man, he started buying our food and drinks and didn't allow us to pay, but wanted to make us feel welcome in his home-country.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Jassa Dehal at England vs Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium.

"So we sat with him, had great conversation about football and he then said we can come to his house tomorrow for lunch, and he took my number.

"Next day I get a call from him saying his driver is waiting outside our hotel to take us to his place – we were shocked, as we didn't expect that to happen at all.

"We went to his house which was a massive mansion, a stunning property – we then sat with him, had tea and biscuits, he showed us around the house, watched the Germany vs Japan match and we sat and ate with him in the dining room on a huge dining table.

The Qatari millionaire invited the guys to his mansion to eat lunch with him

"When going around the house he took us to the swimming pool area and he said we could go for a swim but we weren't dressed for it.

"It was just a surreal experience and it shows that the hospitality of the Qatari people is top class.

"We have experienced nothing but great hospitality and friendliness here in Qatar – the people are lovely and what you see and read online just isn't true."

The trip was organised by Harjit Dheil, formerly of Dudley and former publican of the Britannia in Dudley, but now lives in New Zealand.

The group of family and friends are in Qatar to attend England's group games, and Jassa, being a Wolves fan and representing Punjabi Wolves, said they will be attending Portugal vs Ghana too, with many of the Wolves team playing in the Portuguese national side.

The group of fans representing Punjabi Wolves in Qatar

He added: "Of course Portugal is our second team so we'll be watching their game against Ghana.

"The whole experience has been fantastic, lots of mixing in with different nationalities."