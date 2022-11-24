Ticket sales for Kaiser Chiefs' Ludlow Castle gig are 'close to selling out'

ss

Promoters of the Kaiser Chiefs show in the inner bailey at Ludlow Castle say they have experienced very high demand for tickets and are anticipating a sell out of all 5,000 available by the end of the weekend at the very latest.

Postcode pre-sale tickets for local people for the gig on July 21 2023, sold out in advance of the general sale at 10am on Thursday.

Chelsea Bakewell, of the Leeds-based promoter Futuresound Group, said: "We have seen big demand from Ludlow for this unique event. We are very close to selling out and are anticipating selling out by the end of the weekend at the latest."

And with a Thursday evening ahead of eager music fans clicking on the sales website, the sales may even be ending tonight, depending on the demand from gig-goers as they get home from work, said Chelsea.

Without revealing the actual number of general admission sales left, she added: "They are selling very quickly, and will probably go in the next day or so."

She did however reveal at 3.15pm on Thursday that there were only five £85.25 premium admission tickets left. General admission tickets are priced at £60.50.

The indie rock band famous for the hits 'I Predict a Riot' and 'Ruby' will be performing at the iconic Inner Bailey as part of the Within the Walls at the Ludlow Castle on July 21 in 2023.

Tickets for Bastille have sold out for their gig on July 23.

And Chelsea said more announcements for the Within the Walls series are in the pipeline, but she was staying well and truly tight lipped about the names.