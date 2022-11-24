How to get tickets for Kaiser Chiefs' Ludlow Castle gig as they go on sale this morning

Kaiser Chiefs. Photo: Edward Cooke

Postcode pre-sale tickets for local people for the upcoming gig have sold out in advance of the general sale.

The indie rock band famous for the hits 'I Predict a Riot' and 'Ruby' will be performing as part of the Within the Walls series coming to Ludlow Castle in 2023.

Tickets for Bastille have sold out for their gig on July 23.

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle, said: "I am incredibly excited about this latest announcement as part of the Within the Walls series coming to Ludlow Castle in 2023.

"The sell-out Bastille show announced earlier in the month shows that Ludlow and the surrounding area are eager for such events, and we are thrilled to have the brilliant Kaiser Chiefs on board too."

Set in the grounds of the picturesque medieval Ludlow Castle, this venue promises to be the ideal location to catch this unmissable event.

The Kaiser Chiefs will perform within the walls of Ludlow Castle on Friday, July 21, 2023.

General admission tickets will be available from via futuresoundgroup.com and Ents24.

For more details about tickets and the gig, people can visit Ludlow Castle’s Facebook page.