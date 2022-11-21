Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rock n Roll pioneer Marty Wilde set for Tenbury Wells date

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A leader in the creation of Rock 'n' Roll is set to perform in Tenbury Wells next autumn.

Marty Wilde. Photo: /PA Wire
Marty Wilde. Photo: /PA Wire

Marty Wilde & The Wildcats will be at the town's Regal on September 16, 2023 and tickets went on general release on Monday.

Marty began his career in 1957 - and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in those early formative and ground breaking ‘Rock’n’roll’ years’. He is celebrating an incredible eight decades as a hit recording artist and songwriter.

His hits include Teenager In Love, Endless Sleep, Donna, Sea Of Love, Bad Boy, Rubber Ball and Jezebel plus a host of songs from that era.

Marty Wilde and his band the Wildcats will take fans back in time to some of the most exciting musical times this country has ever experienced.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://www.regaltenbury.co.uk/events/marty-wilde

Entertainment
Music
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News