Rock n Roll pioneer Marty Wilde set for Tenbury Wells date

Marty Wilde. Photo: /PA Wire

Marty Wilde & The Wildcats will be at the town's Regal on September 16, 2023 and tickets went on general release on Monday.

Marty began his career in 1957 - and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in those early formative and ground breaking ‘Rock’n’roll’ years’. He is celebrating an incredible eight decades as a hit recording artist and songwriter.

His hits include Teenager In Love, Endless Sleep, Donna, Sea Of Love, Bad Boy, Rubber Ball and Jezebel plus a host of songs from that era.

Marty Wilde and his band the Wildcats will take fans back in time to some of the most exciting musical times this country has ever experienced.