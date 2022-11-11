Notification Settings

Pre-sale for Peter Kay tour with shows in Birmingham crashes O2 Priority website

By Nathan RoweEntertainmentPublished:

The pre-sale for Peter Kay's first tour in 12 years, with shows in Birmingham, has crashed the O2 Priority website.

Peter Kay
The comedian will swing into Birmingham in December and has even announced further dates following the announcement of his return.

Tickets went up for pre-sale at 10am, with general sale starting on November 12, also at 10am.

Kay himself has shared a statement from SJM Concerts in response to the issues.

It reads: "MESSAGE FROM SJM CONCERTS.

"We’d like to acknowledge and apologise for a number of technical issues customers experienced while trying to buy tickets for Peter Kay’s upcoming live tour via the O2 Priority pre-sale earlier today.

"SJM Concerts would like to reassure customers that substantial provision has been put in place for the main ticket on sale this Saturday 12th at 10am. Plenty of tickets will be available throughout the day so please persevere and please buy from official ticket outlets listed on the attached link."

The extra tour dates will take place from April next year at Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The funny man himself said: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

Extra Birmingham Dates - On sale November 12

  • Friday, 21st April 2023 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

  • Friday, 2nd June 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

  • Friday 28th July 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

  • Tuesday, 29th August 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Already Announced

  • Saturday, 17th December 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

  • Tuesday, 23rd March 2023 - Resorts World Arena

Kay will begin his tour on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

His run will end on August 11 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Tickets for his Birmingham show can be be bought at utilitaarenabham.co.uk/

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

