Telford 'in for a treat' as panto dame promises great show

By Matthew PanterEntertainmentPublished:

The director and cast member of this year's pantomime in Telford says the audience with be able to enjoy some 'spectacular moments' when the show hits the stage next month.

Carl Dutfield (Muddles), Chloe Barlow (Snow White), and Ian Smith (Dame Dolly)
Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs with run at the Telford Theatre from December 8 to January 2 and features EastEnders favourite Sam Attwater as The Prince and 90s pop star Lolly as The Wicked Queen.

It also features Carl Dutfield as Muddles, Chloe Barlow as Snow White, Sophie Jane Walters, playing Fairy Fortune, along with Ian Smith, who stars as Dame Dolly as well as directing the show.

“I think Telford is in for a treat this year,” he said, “We have a great cast so I am not worried at all.

“There are some really big moments. There’s one particular scene in act one – I won’t give anything away – where we have something spectacular planned that Telford has never seen before.

“Every year we try to up the production value and this year is no different. It’s really exciting.”

Playing the Dame, that means plenty of hard work for Ian too and he said: “The thing with a Dame is that, historically, they enter the stage in a new outfit, top to toe, all the time.

“So whenever you are off stage, you are still working. When the others are off stage, they can sit and have a cup of tea. And then I m there getting stripped down, harnessed back into something and tightened!

“They aren’t light outfits either! I have a completely brand new wardrobe this year, never seen before in Telford, and some of it is gravity defying. I’ll have a bad back by January! But it will be totally worth it and it is great fun.”

You can book tickets online at telfordtheatre.com, pop in to the theatre at Oakengates or call 01952 382382.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

