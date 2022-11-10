Notification Settings

Emerging bands tuning up for Battle of the Bands in south Shropshire

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A south Shropshire venue is hosting four new music acts in its next Battle of the Bands heat.

UNKEL STEVE. Picture: Hadley Gawler
The combined second and third rounds of the contest will take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on November 28 at 7.30pm.

It will see emerging bands from around Shropshire compete for a place in the final.

And, with a prize of £250 and a gig in LAR’s main auditorium up for grabs, the organisers say there really is everything to play for.

The contest will feature local groups UNKEL STEEV, Versaints, KOTONIC and Hurricane Tapes.

Hurricane Tapes performing

The event organisers say between them they represent an exciting mix of musical styles, from classic rock to post-punk psych garage and everything in-between, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this lively evening.

Tickets are £10, and with doors opening half an hour before the gigs begin, there will be plenty of time to get a drink and prime position by the Oscar’s stage to enjoy the fun.

