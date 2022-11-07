RSPCA Shropshire supports national campaign to stop 'cruelty to animals' on I'm a Celebrity

I'm a Celeb launched on ITV last night

The launch of this year's programme took place last night, with the line-up including big names such as Boy George, Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall.

Every year the celebrity contestants must face a whole host of trials and challenges, which usually involve live creepy crawlies and other creatures.

But fears have been raised by the RSPCA over the treatment of the animals in live trials, particularly with this year's show returning to Australia for the first time since the pandemic.

A spokesperson for RSPCA Shropshire said: "In the programme, animals are handled roughly, crushed, overcrowded and scared – many are killed simply for entertainment.

"They are treated badly just for a quick laugh.

"The RSPCA works to stop cruelty to animals but this programme portrays animals' lives and experiences as if they don't matter.

"It makes the RSPCA's job harder when this sort of activity is condoned."

On the RSPCA website, the national campaign to stop cruelty reads: "With this year's series returning to Australia, we're more concerned than ever about the use of live animals on the show and the example it sets for viewers.

"The show's messaging and the potential to prompt people to try and copy the 'bushtucker trials' at home for entertainment is also worrying.

"And we feel that deliberately portraying certain species as nasty or frightening or as objects that can be used purely for entertainment rather than sentient, living creatures sends out totally the wrong message."

To find out more or to fill out a form in support of the campaign, visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/imaceleb.