Folk-rock royalty to grace Shropshire venue in tour later this month

By David Tooley

Trailblazing queen of English folk revival and president of the English Folk Dance and Song Society Eliza Carthy MBE will be performing live at a Shropshire venue later this month.

Eliza has been making music for much of her life and will be appearing with her band The Restitution at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on November 26.

Daughter of Norma Waterson of English folk stars The Watersons and the hugely influential guitarist Martin Carthy, Eliza Carthy has been long praised for her genre-defying musical repertoire.

It spans dynamic interpretations of century-old folk songs to contemporary self-penned work, and her tour with The Restitution celebrates 30 years in the music industry, and the release of the first of a series of EPs featuring re-recordings of some of her most-loved tracks from her Mercury Award nominated albums.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms represents the only Shropshire venue on Eliza Carthy & The Restitution’s tour, with tickets just £22.

The gig will start at 7.30pm, with Bill's Kitchen and the Assembly Rooms bar open ahead of time for music fans to get refreshed.

By David Tooley

