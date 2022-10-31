Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Evening of songs and harmonies in Newport

By David TooleyNewportEntertainmentPublished:

An evening of songs and harmonies will be held in Newport in mid November to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research.

The Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop choir
The Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop choir

The ladies barbershop chorus Severn Harmony will be joined by Dale Kynaston and up and coming young singer Laura Lewis at Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall on the evening of Saturday, November 19.

Directed by Monica Funnell, the relaxing evening of song to cheer and enjoy will showcase Dale singing songs from the musicals. There will also be a bar and raffle.

Tickets are priced at £6 or two for £10 from Barker Healey in Newport High Street, or from Katie Foster on 01952 814005. Payment by cash or cheques.

Entertainment
Music
Telford entertainment
What's On
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News