Evening of songs and harmonies in Newport

The Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop choir

The ladies barbershop chorus Severn Harmony will be joined by Dale Kynaston and up and coming young singer Laura Lewis at Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall on the evening of Saturday, November 19.

Directed by Monica Funnell, the relaxing evening of song to cheer and enjoy will showcase Dale singing songs from the musicals. There will also be a bar and raffle.