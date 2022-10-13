Spooky Halloween double bill aims to raise cash for Ludlow mayor's charity

Glenn Ginger

Ludlow Mayor Councillor Glenn Ginger chose the South Shropshire Youth Forum as his charity for his mayoral year and the town council is organising a double bill of spooky goings-on later this month.

The first event on Wednesday, October 26 is a kids’ Halloween Disco for ages 12 and under at the Scout Hut in Station Drive and the second is a Halloween Film Night in the Sitting Room at the Blue Boar in Mill Street showing The Witches of Eastwick.

Councillor Ginger is passionate about the Youth Forum and its work.

He said; “Ludlow’s young people are crucial to the future of our beautiful town

"The Kids’ Disco is the first of the fundraising events being organised specifically for those young people and my daughter will be there!”

“There is an exciting programme of events being developed which I hope will please the young and the not-so-young,” he added.

The disco will start at 6.30 pm and finish at 9.30 pm. The cost is £2.50 per child paid on entry. There will be glowsticks to add to the atmosphere – and fancy dress is encouraged!

The film will start at 7.30 pm. There is no charge but donations to support the Youth Forum will be welcome. No glowsticks – and fancy dress is optional!

Al profits from both events will go to the South Shropshire Youth Forum.