Traditional pantomime comes to Ludlow's Assembly Rooms

Daniel J Brian

Oh yes, it is pantomime time again in south Shropshire and Ludlow Assembly Rooms is bringing a professionally acted and produced traditional pantomime and Santa’s grotto this December.

The pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk – will run from December 14 to 26 December 26, with tickets starting at £14, and group discounts, school rates and other offers available.

A spokesman for LAR said it is a co-production between Ludlow Assembly Rooms and local theatre company Ludwig Theatre Arts. "The panto will follow the intrepid Jack on his adventures up the beanstalk and into The Land of Clouds, with plenty of thrills, spills and laughs along the way!"

More than 30 local children will be featured in the ensemble , and with notable professional actors such as Morgan Rees-Davies and Daniel J Brian joining the cast, tickets for the Christmas spectacle are already selling fast.

LAR also has plans to bring the present-bearing man from the North Pole to The Assembly Rooms.

Mr Santa Claus is, we are told, planning to set up shop next to the Ludlow Assembly Rooms Box Office this December.

Tickets to see Santa will cost £10 each, and will include a gift with tickets for the grotto due to be released by The Assembly Rooms imminently.

With Bill’s Kitchen Ludlow offering a festive menu too, families can spend a whole day of Christmas fun at Ludlow Assembly Rooms this December.

To book tickets call 01584 878 141 or visit ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk