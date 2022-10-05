Town councils in Shropshire could get freedom to hold events as they wish if restrictions are cut

Cae Glas Park Music Festival in Oswestry..

Severn Park, Crown Meadow, and Castle Grounds, in Bridgnorth, and Cae Glas Park in Oswestry could see restrictions that have been in place since 2018 swept away in a review.

Both town councils in Bridgnorth and Oswestry have asked Shropshire Council for the right to make their own decisions and members of Shropshire Council's strategic licensing committee agreed.

A public consultation exercise is set to be launched after the decision was made on Wednesday morning .

Mandy Beever, the council's transactional and licensing team manager, said there is a legal process to go through in making the changes.

But she said, in her report to the committee: "If objections are received this will come before the committee for a final decision."

The report said: "This would result in Bridgnorth Town Council and the Cae Glas Charity being able to solely manage these areas without the application of the street trading provisions.

"Enabling Bridgnorth Town Council and the Cae Glas Charity to run their own events without any street trading restrictions at a local level has clear benefits, allowing for more independent decisions on how they run events in accordance with the nature of the local area.