Severn Valley Railway Halloween 'Scream Train' event announced

By Sunil Midda

The Severn Valley Railway has revealed details for its 'Scream Train' event.

Severn Valley Railway Halloween

The Scream Train is taking place later this month just before Halloween - from Thursday, October 27, to Saturday, October 29.

It is an 18+ event, where passengers of the train will witness 'petrifying ghouls' sneaking through the train corridors as it passes through haunted stations.

The event description says: "Calling all passengers – The Scream Train is waiting in platform 1 for what could be your final destination. There’s something roaming the train in the cover of darkness – hold on to your handrail and lock your compartment door because they’re coming to get you!

"Start your night at The King & Castle pub at Kidderminster Station, before boarding the train into your reserved seats for a ride out into the night. Petrifying ghouls sneak through the train’s corridors as you pass through haunted stations to Arley – but will you make it back alive?

"The experience lasts approximately 75 minutes."

Tickets can be purchased online, with private compartments for four people available along with private compartments for six people.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can visit the Severn Valley Railway website: svr.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets

Prices for a four person compartment range from £106 to £120, and a six person compartment ranges from £158 to £180.

