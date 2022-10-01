They came, they saw, they partied like it was 2023 at Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest

Birthday parties, corporate gatherings, tourists on a weekend out in the county town, they all flocked to the Quarry for what the organisers call the "biggest party in Shropshire."
Friends Karen Lawrence, 59, her friend Kay Plummer, 50, travelled all the way from Benfleet in Essex as they have done since before the pandemic.
"This is amazing," said Karen. "We love the Oktoberfest for the music... and the beers!
"We love the town too and will be staying until Monday at the Old Post Office to see some of the sights."
There from closer to home on Friday were Ben Thomas, from Wellington, who was there with friends and family to celebrate his 27th birthday.
"This is our first time and it is great here," said Ben, who was looking forward to sampling a fair sample of 150+ beers on offer.
Kim Murphy, 35, from Hereford said: "When I spotted Oktoberfest on the 30th it had to be done for Ben's birthday."
Ben was also there with his brother, Luke, 21, sister Charlotte Douzi, 27, and Maddie Rowen, 25, and Tom Evans, 22.
Oktoberfest, organised by Shropshire Festivals, runs for two days and gives corporate sponsors the chance to reward their employees for their hard work.
Construction firm Besblock, which employs scores of people from its base in Halesfield, Telford, making concrete blocks is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The company organised a coach and a half day off take employees to have a good old lederhosen-laden knees up.
Employees were keen to toast managing director Andrew Huxley for being one of the event sponsors... and giving them a half day off.
Telford couples Louise Walters, 35, and her husband Gary Walters, 36, and Kayleigh and Paul Edwards, 37 and 38 respectively were among the company's throng in the VIP area, joined by former Shropshire Star production employee Dan Saxon.
Teenage children were left to fend for themselves for the night as their parents decided to go for it big time.
Partygoers Hannah Newton, 25, and her friend Sally Youngman, 26, both accountants with Shrewsbury firm TCA Accountants, showed a lot of bottle by wearing them!
The green bottle outfits were emblazoned with a logo proudly stating Beauty is in the Eye of the Beer Holder.
Among the myriad stallholders was Fleur Williams, 60, with her Byzantium Bazaar hats and other apparel.
Fleur, who lives between Newtown and Welshpool, in Mid Wales has been a regular at Oktoberfest for the last three events.
She was doing a roaring trade selling various hats, including the flashing variety.
The music and dancing provided many with the chance to loosen up and cut a few funky shapes on the grassy dancefloor.
And bands including favourites Old Time Sailors kept the beats on coming from under a huge tent, protected by the elements as they kept the atmosphere buzzing for a weekend of pre-Halloween revelry.