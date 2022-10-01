They came, they saw, they partied like it was 2023 at Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest

At the Tipsy Tart bar is: Matty Richardson and Emily Head from Telford..

Birthday parties, corporate gatherings, tourists on a weekend out in the county town, they all flocked to the Quarry for what the organisers call the "biggest party in Shropshire."

Friends Karen Lawrence, 59, her friend Kay Plummer, 50, travelled all the way from Benfleet in Essex as they have done since before the pandemic.

"This is amazing," said Karen. "We love the Oktoberfest for the music... and the beers!

Rocking the bucket hat look is: Kay Plummer and Karen Lawrence from Essex..

"We love the town too and will be staying until Monday at the Old Post Office to see some of the sights."

There from closer to home on Friday were Ben Thomas, from Wellington, who was there with friends and family to celebrate his 27th birthday.

"This is our first time and it is great here," said Ben, who was looking forward to sampling a fair sample of 150+ beers on offer.

Kim Murphy, 35, from Hereford said: "When I spotted Oktoberfest on the 30th it had to be done for Ben's birthday."

In the TG Skip bars is front: Charlotte Douzi, her brother: Luke Thomas and his brother: Ben Thomas, 27, at the back is: Kim Murphy, Maddie Rowen, Tom Evans. From Wellington and Herefordshire..

Ben was also there with his brother, Luke, 21, sister Charlotte Douzi, 27, and Maddie Rowen, 25, and Tom Evans, 22.

Oktoberfest, organised by Shropshire Festivals, runs for two days and gives corporate sponsors the chance to reward their employees for their hard work.

Construction firm Besblock, which employs scores of people from its base in Halesfield, Telford, making concrete blocks is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The company organised a coach and a half day off take employees to have a good old lederhosen-laden knees up.

Employees were keen to toast managing director Andrew Huxley for being one of the event sponsors... and giving them a half day off.

Telford couples Louise Walters, 35, and her husband Gary Walters, 36, and Kayleigh and Paul Edwards, 37 and 38 respectively were among the company's throng in the VIP area, joined by former Shropshire Star production employee Dan Saxon.

At the front is MD of Besblock (one of the event sponsors): Andrew Huxley, and back is staff: Dan Saxon, Paul Edwards, Kayleigh Edwards, Louise Walters and Gary Walters..

Teenage children were left to fend for themselves for the night as their parents decided to go for it big time.

Partygoers Hannah Newton, 25, and her friend Sally Youngman, 26, both accountants with Shrewsbury firm TCA Accountants, showed a lot of bottle by wearing them!

The green bottle outfits were emblazoned with a logo proudly stating Beauty is in the Eye of the Beer Holder.

From TCA Accountants (Sponsor) is: Hannah Newton and Sally Youngman from Shrewsbury and Telford..

Among the myriad stallholders was Fleur Williams, 60, with her Byzantium Bazaar hats and other apparel.

Fleur, who lives between Newtown and Welshpool, in Mid Wales has been a regular at Oktoberfest for the last three events.

She was doing a roaring trade selling various hats, including the flashing variety.

The music and dancing provided many with the chance to loosen up and cut a few funky shapes on the grassy dancefloor.