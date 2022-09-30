Notification Settings

Telford families invited to enjoy spooky fun on pumpkin trail

Shropshire youngsters are being invited to take part in a fun activity during half term.

Tesco manager Andy Coxill, Carol Russell and Sam Middleton of Madeley Town Council
The Great Madeley Pumpkin trail is being held this year for children aged under 12.

A large range of retailers in the town have created a ‘spooky trail’ of carved pumpkins which will go on show in their shops for a week from Monday, October 24.

Sally Themans of Love Madeley, an organisation aimed at promoting the town, explained that the retailers would also have a hidden letter in their windows.

“Children will be able to follow the spooky trail, find the letters and then solve a riddle and anyone participating can claim a special Halloween treat from Mrs Russell’s Sweets and Treats,” she said.

The event has been sponsored by Madeley Town Council and Tesco Madeley, who have donated the pumpkins.

“I’m really pleased to be providing the pumpkins for this great Love Madeley Pumpkin Trail,” said Andy Coxill, Manager of Tesco.

“We are very much part of the Madeley community and the local retail offer and so are keen to support any initiative which brings footfall to the town,” he added.

The Mayor of Madeley, Councillor Helena Morgan, said she hoped as many families as possible would join in.

“It should be a lot of fun for the youngsters and we are very grateful to all the businesses who are participating, in particular Tesco for donating the pumpkins and Mrs Russell Sweets and Treats being the collection point for the trick or treat goodie bags.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Shropshire.

