Crowds at the 2021Royal Welsh Winter Fair – the first in two years. The two-day event takes place in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, with exhibitors from all over the country.

The showground in Llanelwedd will be bustling with exhibitors, prize-winning livestock and Christmas shoppers when the event takes place on November 28-29.

And new to this year’s event will be a Bacon, Burger and Sausage competition which will be judged by Men Behaving Badly star Morrissey, along with Steve Morgan of Morgan Family Butchers and multi-award-winning writer and director, Phillip John from Cardiff.

A spokeswoman for the show said: "As one of the finest prime stock shows in Europe, the Winter Fair draws crowds from far and wide to enjoy two-days packed full of competitions, festivities, food and drink, and shopping.

"We were delighted to see its return in 2021 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and are looking forward to welcoming you back again this November for what is set to be another fantastic fair."

There will be presentations of the John Gittins Memorial Award 2022, the RWAS Oxford Farming Conference Bursary 2023 and the Nuffield Farming Scholarship 2022 at the event.

And new cattle breed classes including the Aberdeen Angus and Shorthorn competitions and a Steer and Heifer Section for each breed will also be involved.

As well as livestock competitions, the Winter Fair hosts a huge variety of different classes and competitions, including horses, the hound show, dressed poultry, butchery, meat hampers, cookery, produce and handicraft, horticulture and floral art.

Visitors will be able to enjoy watching the live music and carol singers performing throughout the showground, and even have a chance to meet Father Christmas.

The renowned Food Hall attracts producers from all over Wales and further afield and is packed full of culinary delights, demonstrations, perfect Christmas gifts and tempting tasters.

Honorary Winter Fair Director, William Hanks said: ‘We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to the showground for one of the largest events in the agricultural calendar.

"The Winter Fair celebrates Welsh produce and showcases some of the best prime stock in the UK. It also gets everyone in the festive spirit, with the vast array of tradestands, food and drink and entertainment on offer."

The Winter Fair opens its doors to the public at 8am each morning and tickets are £20 for adults and £5 for children.